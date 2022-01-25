18-year-old charged with murder of massage parlor employee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has charged a man accused of robbing a massage business on Monday and ended up in a shoot-out with a woman who worked there. The victim died at the scene according to police.

Video surveillance shows 18-year-old Jorge Rivera-Ramirez entering Wonderful Massage and pretending to be a customer. However, once in the massage room, investigators say he pulled a gun on the owner, Sihui Fang, and forced her to open the front door for his accomplice.

APD says Fang attempted to run out of the business but was dragged back inside by her hair. Detectives determined that Fang got ahold of her handgun and opened fire on her attacker, who fired back. killing her.

Rivera-Ramirez called 911 to request medical assistance for several gunshot wounds. The second man involved fled the scene and there is currently no information on his identity.

APD robbery detectives have been investigating a string of armed robberies in Albuquerque involving two men who were robbing massage parlors but that investigation is still ongoing.