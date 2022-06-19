ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local law enforcement continues to crack down on street racing. According to a criminal complaint, APD’s helicopter reported two vehicles doing donuts in the parking lot of a theatre.

Shortly after, the two began drag racing on southbound I-25 while it was raining and the road was slick. The officer says the two slowed down and began to line up to race when he pulled 21-year-old Josiah Vigil over.

Vigil told the officer he had just gotten off work and was drag racing with his friend. He’s been charged with reckless driving and racing on highways.