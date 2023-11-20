ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police body camera video shows the moments officers caught up to a man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that nearly killed a woman walking on the sidewalk. Officers met a driver who was confused, in denial and struggled through field sobriety tests.

Albuquerque Police Dept. Officer: “Driver of the silver Pontiac, this is the Albuquerque Police Department. You are not free to leave. You are being detained.”

Video shows when Albuquerque police caught up with 40-year-old Joshua Martinez near Central and Mateo.

Martinez is accused of hitting two people with a silver Pontiac near Central and Alvarado and taking off.

He was found a few miles West of the accident near Indiana Street in the same car. Investigators found a spare tire on Martinez’s car and a damaged tire in the trunk.

Officer: “There was a foil on a shoe, but it’s in the backseat.”

During his arrest, Martinez had a lot of questions.

Martinez: “I’m not going to jail?”

Officer: “Well so right now, yeah you are going to be going to jail I’m gonna let you know that, I’m not gonna lie to you.”

After officers read Martinez his rights, they couldn’t get a straight answer on whether Martinez wanted to answer questions there or wait for a lawyer.

Martinez: “I don’t know what I’ve been charged with. I just don’t know what to do.”

Officer: “I told you man. You were seen at an accident.”

Martinez: “Well, am I gonna go to jail?”

Officer: “I already told you. You are going to jail, man.”

Martinez: “I guess I better get a lawyer then.”

At that point, Martinez agreed to do some field sobriety tests but was clearly struggling to complete them.

Martinez: “I don’t know why I can’t. My eyes are burning.”

Officer: “Well, I can probably tell you why, man.”

Officer: “How long have you been using fentanyl?”

Officers found a bottle of prescription narcotics on Martinez plus more inside the Pontiac.

While Martinez was first accused of hitting two people, he’s now facing just a single count of great bodily harm by vehicle for injuries to a single victim.

It’s unclear what the victims’ conditions are currently, but in August, police said the woman was facing a leg amputation and had severe internal bleeding.