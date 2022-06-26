ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating two homicides they believe to be connected Sunday morning. Officials say officers responded to the Circle K at 98th and Central around 7:45 a.m. and found the body of a man who had been shot.

During their investigation, police received another call about a deceased woman in a southwest Albuquerque home. Police believe the two deaths to be related.

They say the shooting at the Circle K began with a fight inside the gas station, which moved outside to a side street. They say there is one person in custody and being transferred to the main police station downtown.

Police believe there is no active threat to the community. This story is developing and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.