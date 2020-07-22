APD, BCSO investigate deadly shooting near Old Coors and Bridge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting in southwest Albuquerque on Tuesday evening. “So we’re still trying to figure out exactly what happened, whether it started as a road rage and how this all played out,” said a spokesperson for APD Gilbert Gallegos.

APD states that around 4:40 p.m., BCSO deputies responded to a road rage incident involving a potential pedestrian injury at the intersection of Bridge and Coors. BCSO made contact with a potential victim at the updated scene location at 932 Old Coors.

APD reports that shortly after BCSO completed its investigation and left the scene, a shooting call came out at the same location at 932 Old Coors. BCSO returned to the location and provided aid to several victims as APD also responded.

One male died and another male had suspected gunshot wounds. The injured male was transported to UNMH for medical treatment where his condition remains unknown at this time.

Criminalistics personnel processed the scene and APD homicide detectives are interviewing several individuals to determine what happened. This investigation is ongoing.