APD: Barricaded suspect prompts SWAT response in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect who has barricaded themselves in an apartment and is allegedly armed with a knife has resulted in an early morning SWAT activation on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The Albuquerque Police Department reports around 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to apartments on Alvarado Dr. near Constitution Ave. and San Pedro Dr. regarding an aggravated assault call.

Police state that officers at the scene spoke to a victim who reportedly said there was an individual inside their apartment that threatened them with a knife. Authorities report this suspect has barricaded themselves inside the apartment and is refusing to step out or comply with officers.

APD states that the department’s Tactical Unit has been dispatched in order to assist with safety placing the suspect into custody. This investigation is still underway.