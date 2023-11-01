ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina said Albuquerque is no longer the worst city in the country when it comes to stolen cars. The department said auto thefts have fallen by around 27% since 2017 putting Albuquerque at number six in the national rankings. Chief Medina called auto theft a main driver for all crime in the metro.

While the has heard concerns that some crime in Albuquerque goes unreported, he does not believe that’s an issue with car theft. “If your car is stolen, you are very likely going to report it than not report it because of the fact you want your car recovered,” said Chief Medina.

Chief Medina credited the improved numbers to APD’s revamped bait car program and new technology like “The Grappler” which is a device that shoots a tether to a suspect’s rear tire to disable the car.