APD asks public for tips, video of vehicle used in murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for help regarding a homicide investigation. APD reports that on January 21, 2020, between 9:30 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. a white, four-door Hyundai Sonata with tinted windows was stolen from a residence on the 8000 block of Bridgewater Pl NW.

APD says the vehicle was later involved in the murder of Benjamin Moore on Bridge on January 26, 2020, at 9:45 p.m. The vehicle was then set on fire on January 27, 2020, around 12:20 a.m. in the area of Duke Avenue and Cactus Pointe SW.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to send in surveillance video doorbell camera footage from:

January 21, 2020, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:10 p.m. on Bridgewater Place NW

January 26, 2020, on Bridge SW at 9:45 p.m.

January 27, 2020, at approximately 12:20 pa.m. in the area of Duke Ave and Cactus Pointe SW

Anyone with information can send it to jgonterman@cabq.gov, Crime Stoppers, or 242-COPS.