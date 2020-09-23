APD asking for help tracking down Metro 15 offender

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help tracking down one of its most wanted. Darius Rivera, 23, has a long history of arrests for crimes from shoplifting to aggravated assault.

Police say Rivera is five feet, six inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Authorities report Rivera has “MONEKA” tattooed on his right arm and “MIKEALA” on his left arm.

Right now, he is wanted on federal charges of being a felon with a gun. Rivera is on APD’s Metro 15 most wanted and authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Rivera’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP submit anonymous tips at P3tips.com.

