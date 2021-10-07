APD asking for help identifying suspected bank robber

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man at the center of several armed robberies. In each case, police say the man walks up to the counter, brandishes a gun or knife and demands money from employees.

He’s described as a Caucasian man, with blonde hair, brown eyes and has a tattoo on his left forearm. Anyone with information is asked to call APD Robbery unit at 505-924-3388 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously at 505-843-STOP or p3tips.com/531.