ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in last week’s homicide on Benvaides Rd. in southwest Albuquerque. Officers were called to the area near Southwest Heights Church on June 22 where they found Alfred Duran stabbed to death.

They have released a photo of a suspect in the case who was caught leaving the crime scene. Anyone with information about Duran’s death or the person’s identity is asked to give CrimeStoppers a call at 505-843-STOP.