APD arrests woman accused of waving toy gun at cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a woman after they say she scared drivers, waving a toy gun at them. APD says it happened early Friday morning near San Pedo and Kathryn.

APD has not yet identified her but says she also had a warrant out for her arrest. No other information was provided.

