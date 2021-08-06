APD arrests woman accused of waving toy gun at cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a woman after they say she scared drivers, waving a toy gun at them. APD says it happened early Friday morning near San Pedo and Kathryn.
APD has not yet identified her but says she also had a warrant out for her arrest. No other information was provided.