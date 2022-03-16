ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department made two arrests in the murder of a young man in the wrong place at the wrong time. Twenty-year-old Deandre Garcia, a guitar prodigy who was about to join the Air Force was shot and killed at an apartment in Eagle Ranch in October 2019.

Police determined Garcia was trying to protect a woman being followed by two men. As they tried to force their way into the apartment Garcia forced the door closed and they shot through it, killing them.

One of those men, 19-year-old Gilbert Salazar has now been arrested. Police say he is the woman’s ex-boyfriend who had been threatening her. He was found during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

The other man, 24-year-old Jose Marquez was found and arrested in Kansas City, Kansas. This case was highlighted last summer in APD’s Duke City Case Files.

APD says the arrests were the result in part of the work of the digital intelligence team which was able to analyze newly discovered cellular evidence.