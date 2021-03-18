APD arrests teen for December homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department reports a teenager has been arrested for the December 2020 homicide of a woman. Nineteen-year-old Jaelene Miera was arrested on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, for an open count of murder.

Police say on December 9, 2020, officers were called to the 1500 block of Columbia Drive where they learned a woman had been shot and taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries. APD has identified that woman as 24-year-old Edmmy Bautista-Carrera.

Authorities say following an investigation over the last two months, Miera was identified as the shooter. She remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

