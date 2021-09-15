APD arrests suspect in string of armed robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected serial robber is behind bars. The Albuquerque Police Department was looking for Xavier Pino in connection to a string of robberies along Coors and Quail including the Wendy’s on Coors and Sequoia which was robbed Wednesday evening. Police say the suspect’s description matched Pino so police went to his house nearby and took him into custody.

APD says they’re working on arrest warrants for Pino in connection to at least six armed robberies. He’s also suspected of stabbing two employees at a Twisters during one of those robberies.

