APD arrests suspect in northwest Albuquerque murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a homeless man for allegedly stabbing another to death and lighting his tent on fire. The stabbing happened on Wednesday night along Eagle Ranch and Irving behind a Taco Bell.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person dead and a fire burning. Police arrested 25-year-old Marcus Swimmer for the murder.

Authorities say as detectives were conducting follow-up interviews in the neighborhood after the incident, Swimmer was identified as he walked toward a movie theater and was found to be concealing his identity. Police say Swimmer admitted to stabbing the victim after an argument over drugs and said he then lit the man’s tent on fire with the body inside to cover up the crime.

A witness to the incident fled to the nearby Taco Bell to call 911 and reported the stabbing. Swimmer is charged with an open count of murder, arson, and tampering with evidence.

