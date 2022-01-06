APD arrests suspect in Jan. 2021 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a suspect in a homicide from last year killed a man for backing into his car. Adelio Gallegos Jr., 41, was arrested in connection to the murder on January 25, 2021, near Central and San Mateo.

Police say the victim, Mike Guerra backed into a green Infiniti tried to drive away. They say Gallegos got out of the Infiniti and confronted Guerra who called Gallegos “a punk.” According to police, that’s when Gallegos went back to his car, got a rifle and shot Guerra, killing him. Detectives found the Infiniti at a home in Bernalillo and Gallegos was taken into custody.

