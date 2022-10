ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 37-year-old Henry Atkinson for the murder of Elijah Pino. Atkinson is accused of shooting Pino several times after getting off a city bus at Wyoming and Central.

Police say surveillance video from nearby businesses and a city bus show Atkinson and several others getting into a confrontation with Pino before the shooting. Atkinson has been charged with murder.