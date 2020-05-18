APD arrests suspect identified as repeat offender

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a suspect known for continuously committing crimes in the community.

On May 14, 2020, APD officers arrived at the intersection of San Juan Rd and Virginia St. regarding a male, later identified as 36-year-old Billson Toledo, who ran from officers and jumped into the backyard of a nearby residence. Officers located Toledo and arrested him.

Toledo was confirmed to have a felony warrant and was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center without incident. He was arrested on his failure to comply warrant on charges including armed robbery and tampering with evidence.

Toledo now has five felony arrests for receiving/transferring a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property, possession of burglary tools, tampering with evidence, robbery, resisting evading, or obstructing an officer, and battery and assault. Toledo is an ALeRT offender and was identified by a multi-agency program that tracks offenders who repeatedly commit crimes in the community.

The Analysis-Led Recidivism Team (ALeRT) operates in collaboration with APD, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Rio Rancho Police Department, New Mexico State Police, New Mexico Probation & Parole, the FBI, and the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.