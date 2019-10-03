APD arrests serial robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police believe they’ve caught up with a serial robber.

Detectives arrested Lucky Crowder on a probation violation Wednesday. They suspect hie is behind 14 different robberies since Sep. 15.

Police say he admitted to robberies at Albertson’s, Walgreens and Smith’s stores. He is being held on state charges, but federal charges could be coming.

Crowder’s criminal history includes robbery and shoplifting, criminal sexual penetration of a minor, and battery on a healthcare worker.