APD arrests serial robbery suspect

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Lucky Crowder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police believe they’ve caught up with a serial robber.

Detectives arrested Lucky Crowder on a probation violation Wednesday. They suspect hie is behind 14 different robberies since Sep. 15.

Police say he admitted to robberies at Albertson’s, Walgreens and Smith’s stores. He is being held on state charges, but federal charges could be coming.

Crowder’s criminal history includes robbery and shoplifting, criminal sexual penetration of a minor, and battery on a healthcare worker.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss