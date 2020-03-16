APD arrests murder suspect, searching for another

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are looking for a teen murder suspect. Police say a shooting on Saturday near Coal and Broadway left one person dead and three people injured.

According to a criminal complaint, 19-year-old Anthony Lopez got into an argument with a woman at a house and came back with a group of men including 18-year-old Nathaniel Hernandez. Witnesses at the home say multiple shots were fired by the men.

Lopez was arrested over the weekend but police are still looking for Hernandez. Both individuals are facing murder charges.

