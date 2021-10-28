APD arrests more than a dozen robbery suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says they have arrested more than a dozen serial robbery suspects. This is part of an operation that began on September 4. Arrests include Ada Melendez and Robert Sanchez, who police say shoplifted from Albertsons. When confronted, police say Melendez pointed a gun at employees.

They also arrested Xavier Pino, who was wanted for ten robberies, some of those along Coors and Quail. In one of those, he’s accused of stabbing two employees at Twisters. Ryan Lee Baca-Bosilijevac was also arrested. He’s accused of 15 robberies at foothill businesses.