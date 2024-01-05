ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A total of 322 people were arrested during the Albuquerque Police Department‘s retail crime holiday operation, the police department announced on Friday.

“Operation Sticky Fingers” began on Oct. 14, and ended Dec. 31. APD said the operation focused on retail crime in popular retail districts throughout the city during the busiest season for holiday shopping.

Fifteen cases were charged under the new state Retail Organized Crime Law that went into effect on June 16. The law is intended to put retail criminals behind bars by allowing prosecutors to add up the cash value of stolen goods in certain crimes to decide what penalty criminals should get. The higher the total value of the goods stolen, the stricter the penalty, all the way up to a second-degree felony (with up to 9 years in prison) if criminals steal more than $20,000 worth of goods.

Under the law, prosecutors can also charge criminals with a new crime: “aggravated shoplifting,” meaning if someone unlawfully assaults a person with a deadly weapon while shoplifting, they can be charged with a third-degree felony.

APD’s operation also led to the recovery of stolen merchandise valued at $60,000, and 110 cleared warrants. The police department said they will consider the need for similar operations in the city throughout the year.

In 2023, Albuquerque was listed among the top US cities and metropolitan areas facing the worst organized retail crime.