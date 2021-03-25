APD arrests Metro 15 offender for outstanding warrants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers have arrested 24-year-old Darius Rivera for nine outstanding warrants. Police say Rivera is an ALeRT offender, was listed as a Metro 15 offender, and was wanted by the FBI, and was identified by a multi-agency program that tracks down offenders who repeatedly commit crimes in the community.

APD says that on March 22, 2021, detectives requested officers to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in accordance with an investigation. Authorities report that a traffic stop was conducted and a female driver was detained however, the subject that was wanted for the warrants was a male adult wearing a black sweatshirt and light-colored pants.

Police say officers saw a male matching that description leave the Marron Park Apartments and start running south. The individual was then seen by officers running across all lanes of traffic of both eastbound and westbound I-40 until he surrendered to officers.

The individual was identified as Darius Rivera and was placed in the back of a police car. APD reports that Rivera has felony warrants for aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, abuse of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, shoplifting, burglary of a vehicle, theft of a credit card, conspiracy to commit burglary of a vehicle, and dealing in credit cards of another and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Rivera has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center and will appear before a Metropolitan Court judge in the near future.