APD arrests Metro 15, ALeRT offender

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested 21-year-old Samuel Reyes Garica for aggravated battery on a household member. Garcia is a Metro 15 and ALeRT offender, a multi-agency program that tracks offenders who continue to commit crimes in the community.

APD says the Metro 15 Operation is a targeted component of Mayor Tim Keller’s Violence Intervention Program – a proactive effort to attack violent crime. The department says since the program began, 79 offenders have been arrested.

APD says Garica was booked into Metropolitan Detention Center and will appear before a judge soon.

