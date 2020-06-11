Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

APD arrests man they say opened fire at a local funeral home

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man they say opened fire at a funeral home. The incident happened last week at the Strong-Thorne Funeral Home run by Daniels Family Mortuary on Coal near I-25. Police say 27-year-old Keon Harris showed up during a funeral and started shooting at his cousin.

His cousin wasn’t injured but another person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police tracked Harris down in southeast Albuquerque and arrested him Wednesday.

APD reports Harris was booked on a felony warrant. Police say they found a .45 caliber black semi-automatic handgun after executing a search warrant.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss