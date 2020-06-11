APD arrests man they say opened fire at a local funeral home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man they say opened fire at a funeral home. The incident happened last week at the Strong-Thorne Funeral Home run by Daniels Family Mortuary on Coal near I-25. Police say 27-year-old Keon Harris showed up during a funeral and started shooting at his cousin.
His cousin wasn’t injured but another person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police tracked Harris down in southeast Albuquerque and arrested him Wednesday.
APD reports Harris was booked on a felony warrant. Police say they found a .45 caliber black semi-automatic handgun after executing a search warrant.
