APD arrests man for driving drunk, swerving into ART lanes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police arrested an Albuquerque man for driving drunk in the ART bus lanes.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer saw a car swerving into the ART bus lanes near Central and University early on Sunday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department pulled over the driver, 20-year-old Jorge Garcia Rodriguez, who allegedly smelled like alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

After failing sobriety tests, he was put in handcuffs. Garcia Rodriguez later took a breath test and was twice the legal limit.

He now faces charges including aggravated DWI and failure to maintain a traffic lane.

