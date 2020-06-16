APD: Man connected to Oñate statue protest shooting fired multiple shots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – According to a criminal complaint, the alleged shooter of a man during a protest of the conquistador Juan de Onate statue near Old Town in Albuquerque was pursued by other protesters before the shooting. In a criminal complaint, police report the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, June 15 when the demonstration started to escalate and protesters began to attempt to remove the statue.

The documents state that cell phone footage that was captured by a bystander showed a male individual in a blue shirt, later identified as Steven Baca, appearing to protect the statue. Baca was also allegedly recorded leaving the area and interacting with the crowd, though the complaint states his type of interaction is unknown at this time.

An undercover police detective allegedly observed several members from what appeared to be the main protesting group pursuing Baca on foot as he backed away from them. The detective then used pepper spray on the crowd.

The complaint states that Baca was pursued by the crowd who began striking him. A male individual with a green longboard attacks Baca who is then tackled to the ground by the male.

A second male dressed in all black then reportedly grabs the dropped longboard and swings it towards Baca’s head and during this time, a series of gunshots are heard and the longboard is dropped to the ground. The complaint describes Baca as being recorded holding a black semi-automatic handgun and firing several shots.

The male dressed in black allegedly struck Baca with the longboard, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, and immediately received aid by other bystanders in the crowd. The complaint goes on to say that after firing the gun, Baca is seen manipulating the gun before putting it on the ground and sitting away from it before using his own cell phone.

The video recording did not show any physical injuries on Baca from being hit with the longboard. The complaint states that Albuquerque Police Department units arrived at the scene and detained Baca while the victim received emergency medical aid and was transported to a hospital.

Due to his injuries, the victim was unable to be interviewed by police. Authorities collected a firearm at the scene in addition to four spend ammunition casings.

Baca was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and was medically cleared. He declined to provide a statement to police regarding the incident.

The complaint states that Baca knowingly and intentionally discharged the firearm at the victim during the protest regarding the attempted removal of the Don Juan de Onate statue. Baca has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and firearm enhancement.

