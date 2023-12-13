ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested Nathanael Hubert who is accused of rape, kidnapping, and armed robbery of an employee at a northeast spa. Police said that on Saturday, Hubert entered Serenity Body Spa and asked for a massage. When he entered the massage room, officials said Hubert produced a handgun and asked the employee for sex.

The victim told detectives Hubert got violent with her and sexually assaulted her while recording it. Authorities said Hubert tied up the victim, drove her to an ATM, and forced her to withdraw money from her account. The victim was able to escape. Hubert was arrested Wednesday evening.