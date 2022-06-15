ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was called to Truman Middle School Tuesday because a man, later identified as Joe Garcia, refused to leave. When asked to leave by staff, police say he threatened to beat them up.

The officer dispatched to the school says he also asked Garcia to leave. The officer says Garcia ran at him, said “let’s see what you’ve got”, then punched the officer several times in the face. The officer badly injured his hand while trying to handcuff Garcia and he got away. Other officers arrested Garcia nearby.