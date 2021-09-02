APD arrests homicide suspect linked to stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect is behind bars accused of stabbing a man to death. Witnesses told police that Richard Young confessed to stabbing a man near 8th and Avenida Dolores Huerta last month.
They say Young claimed the man stole a gun from him. Prosecutors are now trying to keep Young locked up until trial.