APD arrests homicide suspect linked to stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect is behind bars accused of stabbing a man to death. Witnesses told police that Richard Young confessed to stabbing a man near 8th and Avenida Dolores Huerta last month.

They say Young claimed the man stole a gun from him. Prosecutors are now trying to keep Young locked up until trial.

