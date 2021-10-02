APD arrests father in connection to death of 2-year-old daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say APD detectives have arrested the father of a 2-year-old girl following her suspicious death on Friday. Michael David Garcia is being charged in the death of his daughter, Diana McGrory.

Police responded to the Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park Friday around 3 p.m. in response to a call and found the body McGrory in one of the homes. Officials say following the investigation, APD’s Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Garcia and charged him with child abuse resulting in death. He was booked into the Metro Detention Center. This story is developing.

