APD arrests dad, teens connected to a dozen separate crimes

The Albuquerque Police Department’s Gang Unit arrested a dad and his three kids, who they say had guns connected to nearly a dozen crimes. 

Ryan Winter and teens Kevin, Keith, and Faith Winter were originally apprehended in connection to a beating. Police say the four hunted down a 17-year-old girl who had previously been in a fight with Faith, who is also 17, then beat that girl and her friends with guns at a gas station on Coors near I-40. 

Detectives later matched the guns to those used in 11 other incidents, and have now charged the foursome with a variety of crimes, including armed robbery and aggravated assault. Police say the three kids, who are all minors, are known gang members.

