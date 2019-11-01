APD arrests couple suspected in series of armed robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a couple they say committed a string of armed robberies.

Police believe Mathis Laau and Jasmine Montoya are behind robberies at 20 stores last month. They used surveillance to link Laau to the crime, saying he was seen using a purple and silver handgun.

Officers tracked the two to an area near Louisiana and Constitution on Thursday. Police say they found a gun with a purple grip and a large amount of cash in their car.

Both are charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.