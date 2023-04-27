ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people have been arrested by Albuquerque police in connection to a murder outside of a West Side Circle K. APD arrested 23-year-old Kyle Dayea and 19-year-old Tylea Chavez late Wednesday for the April 13 shooting death of 18-year-old Devin Perez.

Detectives with APD executed a search warrant on a house on Gwin Rd. SW and found three shotguns, phones, and the vehicle they say was used during the homicide. During an interview, Chavez told detectives that she and Dayea were drinking with Perez and his girlfriend on April 12 when they hit a curb in front of the Circle K and got a flat tire.

Chavez says Perez and his girlfriend were arguing and Perez walked away. She says she and Dayea took Perez’s girlfriend home and then tried to find Perez. They would eventually locate Perez back at the Circle K.

Dayea, who has schizophrenia according to Chavez, began to have an episode when they found Perez. Chavez says Dayea grabbed a shotgun from the back seat of the SUV and shot Devin four times.

Dayea told detectives he blacked out during the incident but later admitted to remembering when he shot Perez. He says Chavez was mad told Dayea to “get him,” and Dayea took that to mean to shoot Perez. Dayea says Chavez told him to pick up the shotgun shell before the two left the area.

Dayea and Chavez are charged with two open counts of murder and tampering with evidence. They were booked into MDC Thursday morning.