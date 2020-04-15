APD arrests alleged drug dealer targeting individuals experiencing homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and Dangerous Drug Unit have arrested an alleged drug dealer who was targeting people experiencing homelessnees.

APD reports that detectives identified 59-year-old Anthony “Slim” Sampson as he arrived and allegedly delivered narcotics to transients in encampments located in an alleyway near Healthcare for the Homeless between 2nd Street and 3rd Street near Summer Avenue. Police say they were able to positively identify Sampson as he was previously arrested during undercover narcotics operations.

Detectives confirmed he had two felony warrants as well as a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest that was related to previous drug cases. Sampson was arrested on Tuesday and APD says he was in possession of meth, heroin, and marijuana.

Sampson has been charged with two counts of trafficking controlled substances and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in addition to the outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants. The Public Outreach Program Manager with the Family & Community Services of the City of Albuquerque was also contacted regarding the tent encampment.

Sampson’s arrest was in part of Operation Relentless Pursuit. The Central Narcotics Unit, Dangerous Drug Unit, DEA, and DEA TFOs are involved in this operation to combat narcotics trafficking.

