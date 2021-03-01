APD arrests 59 in 24th Anti-Crime Operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police announced on Monday the completion of their 24th city-wide Anti-Crime Operation. Officials say the operation resulted in the arrest of 59 individuals, bringing the total number of arrests to 1,122 since the operations began in August of 2020.
This anti-crime operation was conducted between Feb. 22, 2021, and Feb. 27, 2021. Along with the arrests, police also seized 11 stolen firearms and nine four stolen vehicles.
- Felony Warrants Cleared: 40
- New Felony Arrests: 25
- Misdemeanor Warrants Cleared: 23
- New Misdemeanor Arrests: 9
- Misdemeanor Citations:
- Moving Citations: 383
- Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 9
- Firearms Recovered: 11