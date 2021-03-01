APD arrests 59 in 24th Anti-Crime Operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A driver has been arrested for a fatal hit and run crash. It happened Sunday around 3 p.m. near Central and Dallas. The Albuquerque Police Department has since identified Kirstin King as the suspect. Police say on the scene, a witness told them he saw the car hit the subject then leave. With the help of the witness, police were able to find the car along with King and another man at a nearby intersection.

Police say King appeared intoxicated and refused field sobriety tests. He is charged with homicide by vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident along with DWI. King's criminal history shows he has another case involving a DWI and a hit and run. The identity of the victim has not been released.