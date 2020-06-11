APD arrests 15-year-old in connection to May 14 apartment shooting that injured 5

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection to the May 14 shooting at the Aspen Ridge Apartments that injured five people including a 17-year-old female. APD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit identified 15-year-old Adam Herrera as a suspect in the shooting and he was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Herrera has since been transported to the Juvenile Detention Center where police say he was booked on his felony warrant. Police conducted a search warrant at Herrera’s apartment where they located a 9mm shell casing, several rounds of 9mm ammunition, one 9mm handgun ammo magazine, and a case to a firearm. APD reports no firearms were found in the search.

