ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, June 11, around 3:15 p.m. the Albuquerque Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at the 600 block of Madison St. NE, just north of Lomas Blvd. APD says 42-year-old Valerie Hernandez, accused in the stabbing death of a man who lived with her brother has been arrested.

Hernandez admitted to hitting the man with a broken shovel handle and stabbing him with a screwdriver. The victim, whose name has not been released, was able to call 911 and said Hernandez attacked him while he was sleeping. Police say Hernandez also called 911, but gave conflicting details on what happened. APD says evidence at the scene was consistent with the victim’s statement.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died. APD says her brother was allowing Hernandez to stay on his property, but did not allow her to stay in the residence because of erratic behavior and past conflicts. Hernandez was booked into the Metro Detention Center, she is charged with murder.