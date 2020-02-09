APD arrest suspect in westside aggravated DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information has been gathered on a bad crash that happened on the westside Friday night.

According to court documents, it all started when people inside a red pickup and a gold sedan started shooting at each other, causing a crash at 64th Street and Avalon. Police say they both continued driving and shooting at each other before the red pickup struck a white Hyundai at Coors and Fortuna.

Two women were taken to the hospital with one in critical condition. The driver of the red pickup truck, later identified as 34-year-old Gerald Chavez, fled the scene on foot but was later arrested by officers. They say Chavez appeared drunk and now faces charges including aggravated DWI and shooting form a motor vehicle.