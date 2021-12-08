APD arrest suspect in northeast Albuquerque homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD has made an arrest in a recent homicide. According to the criminal complaint. According to the criminal complaint, 42-year-old Stephen Parker is accused of shooting a man over drugs.

It happened at an apartment complex near Central and Wyoming. Parker was arrested when he checked in with his parole officer for another case.

