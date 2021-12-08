APD arrest suspect in northeast Albuquerque homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD has made an arrest in a recent homicide. According to the criminal complaint. According to the criminal complaint, 42-year-old Stephen Parker is accused of shooting a man over drugs.
- Crime: Bernalillo County Sheriff releases video, details in fatal deputy shooting
- New Mexico: NMDOT worker killed on the job along Highway 285
- Sports: Holly Holm to be inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame
- Weather: Snow, rain, and strong wind starting Wednesday
- KRQE En Español: Martes 7 de Diciembre 2021
It happened at an apartment complex near Central and Wyoming. Parker was arrested when he checked in with his parole officer for another case.