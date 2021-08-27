APD arrest murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor, fled from police custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department said murder suspect Trey Bausby is now in their custody after he cut off his ankle monitor and fled police custody. Police said he was arrested late Thursday night near Central and Tramway.

Bausby is accused of stabbing to death Jessica Benevidez in the parking lot of the Amberly Suites on Hotel Circle in January. District Attorney Raul Torres said they’ve asked the courts three times to keep him locked up until trial, even presenting evidence prior to his arrest like Bausby asking a friend for money so he could leave town but the motions were denied. Judge Richard Brown instead ordered Bausby to be released from jail with GPS monitoring.

