ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man that was featured on the city’s Metro 15 list was arrested Friday, June 24. 30-year-old Jesse Harmon was arrested by The Albuquerque Police Department and booked into the Metro Detention Center on an outstanding warrant.

Harmon is an APD Metro 15 and ALeRT offender. According to APD, Harmon had a felony warrant for failure to appear and failure to comply on charges of assault with intent to commit a violent felony. APD says since the Metro 15 program started, 95 offenders have been arrested.