ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man admitted to breaking into a northeast Albuquerque store after he was caught by security guards. According to the criminal complaint, Marshal Archibald was caught with a backpack filled with merchandise from Silver Owl Jewelry.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday night, security guards responded to an alarm at the store and caught Archibald inside. APD arrived and took him into custody. While questioning the suspect, he admitted to everything, saying he made a mistake. Archibald is facing burglary charges.