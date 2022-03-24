ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested 18-year-old Immanuel Segura for drug trafficking and firearms charges while he was out on a court-ordered ankle monitor for a previous shooting. APD conducted an undercover investigation into Segura and another individual, Santiago Fresquez.

Through the investigation officers learned Segura was selling fentanyl, meth and firearms from his apartment complex. Police obtained a search warrant for Segura’s apartment and during the search they seized fentanyl pills, meth, firearms, ammunition, cash and stolen police badges among other items.

3,965 Fentanyl pills

82 Grams of Methamphetamine

2 Shotguns

1 AR-15 style rifle

3 Handguns (Glock/Ruger)

1,000’s of rounds of ammunition

15 loaded magazines

Drug trafficking paraphernalia (scales/packaging)

$2,014.00 cash seizure

8 Stolen Sandoval County Police Badges

Segura and Fresquez have both been arrested and charged with trafficking controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute.