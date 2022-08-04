ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man they believe shot at Alfonso Gallegos while he was on walk Monday morning. APD announced Thursday Concepcion Guilez has been arrested for the incident.

Gallegos went for his daily walk Monday morning near Jerry Cline Park in Uptown. That’s when he says his morning turned into anything but normal. Video shows a white truck barreling toward him and hitting him. Before Gallegos could even process what happened the driver started shooting at him in broad daylight. Then the suspect got out of his truck and started chasing Gallegos while continuing to shoot at him. Gallegos hid behind cars and was able to get away.

According to a criminal complaint, Guilez may also be the person accused of shooting and killing a 13-year-old who was in a car on Avenida Cesar Chavez back in March.