APD arrest kidnapping, murder suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a second suspect accused of a kidnapping turned to murder. Police say they’ve arrested 18-year-old Anna Bella Dukes. She is accused of luring a man through social media in February of 2020. Dukes, along with Adrian Avila, is accused of kidnapping him.
Police say the pair drove to his home near 98th and Tower. When they arrived, police say the man’s brother, 24-year-old Elias Otero threatened to shoot the teens. Police say Avila opened fire, killing Otero. Avila turned himself in last month. Dukes is charged with an open count of murder and kidnapping.