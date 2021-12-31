APD arrest DWI suspect after overnight hit and run

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a man suspected to have fled the scene after a crash. Christian Pacheco arrested for DWI after fleeing the scene of the accident.

Story continues below

APD responded to an overnight crash that occurred at the intersection of San Mateo Blvd. and Candelaria Rd. Witnesses reported seeing a 2007 gold Hyundai vehicle driving southbound on San Mateo at a high rate of speed and slammed into the rear of a stopped silver Toyota vehicle. The Hyundai vehicle then fled the scene.

The woman in the Toyota suffered from serious injuries and was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital for treatment. Officials are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES