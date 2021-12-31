APD arrest DWI suspect after overnight hit and run

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a man suspected to have fled the scene after a crash. Christian Pacheco arrested for DWI after fleeing the scene of the accident.

APD responded to an overnight crash that occurred at the intersection of San Mateo Blvd. and Candelaria Rd. Witnesses reported seeing a 2007 gold Hyundai vehicle driving southbound on San Mateo at a high rate of speed and slammed into the rear of a stopped silver Toyota vehicle. The Hyundai vehicle then fled the scene.

The woman in the Toyota suffered from serious injuries and was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital for treatment. Officials are still investigating the incident.