ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department said in the last month its anti-shoplifting operation led to 83 arrests and 18 criminal summons. That includes Andrew Niiha, who is accused of stealing a slow cooker from Kohl’s at Coronado Center Thursday. Police said security caught him stealing before.

Detectives are working to see if they can charge him under the new state law that adds up the dollar value from multiple shoplifting which increases the severity of the crime.