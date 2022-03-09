ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police announced the arrest of an alleged serial bank robber. APD Chief Harold Medina said officers arrested Evan Lemmon on Monday. Lemmon is accused of having a role in as many as nine bank robberies in the Albuquerque area since late September.

“This was a huge arrest for us in our fight against violent criminals,” Chief Medina said. “It’s the boots on the ground, the officers out there every day and the hard work and the great leadership by our investigative section that is getting to a lot of cases and clearing them up.”

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court Tuesday, Lemon is accused of robbing nine different banks in Albuquerque between September 29, 2021 and March 7, 2022. Investigators claims Lemmon stole as much as $25,473 dollars by robbing Bank of the West, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo branches on Eubank, Wyoming, Louisiana and Montgomery over the last six months.